Man City leave derby looking for answers, Gio Reyna back on the scoresheet & Saudi Arabia wins 2034 WC bid!

Subscribe to The Cooligans

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to Manchester United's come from behind win that leaves Manchester City desperate for answers on this episode of The Cooligans.

Christian and Alexis then react to other news around Europe including Arsenals’ frustrating draw to Everton & Gio Reyna getting back on the scoresheet.

Later, Christian and Alexis bring back Oh For Real!? to react to Saudi Arabia winning the 2034 World Cup bid.

(7:20) - Manchester United def. Manchester City

(29:27) - Arsenal draw Everton 0-0

(39:30) - Chelsea def. Brentford

(47:30) - Liverpool draw Fulham 2-2

(49:45) - Gio Reyna scores first goal for Dortmund this season

(56:10) - Oh For Real!? Saudi Arabia wins 2034 World Cup bid

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts