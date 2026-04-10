Man facing federal charges for allegedly setting massive fire that destroyed warehouse: DOJ

(ONTARIO, Calif.) -- A man is facing federal charges for allegedly purposely setting the fire that destroyed a massive warehouse in Southern California, prosecutors said.

Chamel Abdulkarim, 29, is charged with arson of a building used in interstate and foreign commerce and used in activities affecting interstate and foreign commerce, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

On April 7, Abdulkarim allegedly took video of himself setting fire to paper goods in the Ontario, California, distribution center, prosecutors said.

Abdulkarim allegedly said in the video, "If you’re not going to pay us enough to [expletive] live or afford to live, at least pay us enough not to do this [expletive]," the DOJ said in a statement.

The massive blaze destroyed the 1.2 million-square-foot warehouse and caused about $500 million in damage, prosecutors said. No one was injured, the Ontario Fire Department said.

In texts and phone calls, Abdulkarim allegedly said, “I just cost these [expletive] billions," and, "All you had to do was pay us enough to live. ... Didn't see the shareholders picking up a shift," according to prosecutors.

The suspect also allegedly posted videos on social media of him starting the fire, prosecutors said.

Abdulkarim, of Highland, California, was arrested on Tuesday on state charges and is expected to be arraigned in state court on Friday, prosecutors said.

Attorney information for Abdulkarim was not immediately available.

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