Masters 2025: The 10 best pictures of Rory McIlroy finally winning the green jacket

After years of collapses and failures, Rory McIlroy finally got his green jacket. While it looked like things would once again end in tragedy multiple times, McIlroy cast his demons aside to win the Masters for the first time, and pick up a career grand slam in the process.

Given McIlroy's struggles in general — despite numerous close calls, McIlroy had not won a major since 2014 — and his failures at the Masters — McIlroy famously lost a three-stroke lead on the final day in 2011 — the Irishman erupted in celebration after winning the event.

Here are the 10 best pictures of McIlroy at the 2025 Masters:

Rory McIlroy reacts to winning the 2025 Masters

Years of frustration were erased in an instant the moment McIlroy sank a putt in the playoff to win the 2025 Masters. In response, McIlroy dropped to his knees and let out a scream.

Rory McIlroy gets his green jacket

With the deed finally done, McIlroy got to put on the green jacket. The moment his arms were in there, McIlroy looked jubilant.

Rory McIlroy hoists the Masters trophy

With the Masters won and the green jacket in hand, McIlroy had one more thing to do: Lift the Masters trophy high above his head.

Rory McIlroy speaks as Masters champion

During his majors drought, McIlroy constantly spoke about learning from his mistakes and growing as a player. He was finally able to talk about winning again Sunday.

Rory McIlroy celebrates with his family at the 2025 Masters

With the trophy in hand, McIlroy took pictures with his daugher, Poppy, and wife, Erica Stoll on the course.

Rory McIlroy, caddie Harry Diamond embrace

After sinking the winning putt, McIlroy made sure to give thanks to his caddie, Harry Diamond.

Justin Rose congratulates Rory McIlroy

McIlroy also took a moment to talk to runner-up Justin Rose, who pushed McIlroy to a playoff at the 2025 Masters. The two shared an embrace and some words after the event.

The Masters crowd celebrates Rory McIlroy's win

The shot of McIlroy alone and on his knees might get more attention, but other angles show just how much the fans wanted McIlroy to finally win it all.

Rory McIlroy's golf club in Ireland reacts to his Masters win

McIlroy grew up in Holywood, Ireland and honed his craft at the Holywood Golf Club when he was younger. With McIlroy on the verge of a Masters win, fans gathered at the Holywood Golf Club in Ireland to watch the action.

Rory McIlroy waves goodbye to fans at the 2025 Masters

With all the post-event ceremonies over, McIlroy was able to wind down. As he left the course, he waved to fans still supporting him at the event.