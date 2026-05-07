Mississippi tornadoes leave more than a dozen injured and trail of destruction

(NEW YORK) -- At least three tornadoes hit Mississippi overnight with at least 17 injuries reported, officials said.

Some of the hardest-hit population centers in Mississippi are Purvis and Brookhaven, as well as a mobile home park in Bogue Chitto, authorities said. Baseball-sized hail was also reported in parts of the state as well as Alabama.

Flooding was also reported in parts of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, especially in and around Montgomery, where the State Capitol Building was evacuated during a special session debate on redistricting.

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 a.m. ET on Thursday for the Florida Panhandle and southwest Georgia.

Mississippi has seen 62 tornadoes so far this year before Wednesday, all of them EF0 or EF1 strength.

As a cold front slowly sinks into the region, there is a chance that some storms could produce more damaging wind and tornadoes.

Over the next few days, widespread rounds of rain are expected to bring 1 to 4 inches throughout the South, which is dealing with a serious drought.

The National Weather Service Office in Jackson, Mississippi, will be conducting surveys on Thursday to confirm tornadoes along a major tornado path in Franklin, Lincoln and Lawrence counties as well as from Purvis to south of Hattiesburg, where there are several damage reports.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.