Multiple people injured in southern Idaho shooting

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A shooting near a southern Idah shopping center left multiple people injured Saturday afternoon, authorities reported.

Twin Falls County Commissioner Brent Reinke said Sheriff Jack Johnson told him five people were hurt in the shooting, which started at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant.

While there were no immediate confirmations of deaths and details remained limited, Reinke said it was likely there were some fatalities. He added that the shooter “is also down.”

Reinke, who is also former prison chief for the Idaho Department of Corrections, said he learned of the incident just before 4 p.m. Multiple agencies responded.

“We’re loading people up, all the witnesses, and taking them to different locations for interviews,” Reinke said. “We should have a lot more information within the hour.”

Twin Falls police advised people to avoid the area as they closed roads.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley spokesperson Taylor Marschner said in a statement that the medical center was “working closely with law enforcement and emergency responders as they manage the situation.”

Twin Falls, a city of about 56,000 people, is about 130 miles (205 kilometers) southeast of Boise and about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of the Nevada border.

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