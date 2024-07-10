NBA 2K25: Jayson Tatum, A'ja Wilson and Vince Carter announced as cover athletes

NBA 2K25 will be released Sept. 6, and this year's cover athletes will be Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson and 2024 Basketball Hall of Famer Vince Carter.

Tatum will grace the cover of the game's standard edition; Tatum and Wilson will be dual cover athletes for the All-Star edition; Wilson will be solo on the cover of the GameStop exclusive WNBA edition; while Carter will be featured on the Hall of Fame edition.

Kobe Bryant and Sabrina Ionescu were on the cover of last year's editions of the game.

"It's an honor to be named a cover athlete for NBA 2K25," said Tatum. "I've been playing NBA 2K since I was a kid and it's been a dream to one day be on the cover. Even after coming off an NBA Championship, it's humbling to see this come to life."

"Being featured on the NBA 2K25 cover is a big moment for me and a testament to the ever-growing fandom of the WNBA," said Wilson. "Seeing more and more WNBA athletes scanned into NBA 2K25 to best capture the style and confidence of the league has been empowering, and I can't wait for fans to experience it in-game."

"Between the honors NBA 2K and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have bestowed upon me, this year is an unforgettable one, making me pause with gratitude at my career," said Carter. "Being named a cover athlete would have always been a special moment for me, but it is a particular honor to be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition."

Tatum is a five-time NBA All-Star and most recently led the Celtics to the NBA title and agreed to a contract extension worth an estimated $315 million over five years. Wilson is a two-time WNBA MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, six-time WNBA All-Star, a member of the the back-to-back WNBA champion Aces and owner of a signature shoe. Carter was recently voted into the 2024 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame class, was an eight-time All-Star, NBA Slam Dunk contest winner and will have his number retired by the Brooklyn Nets during the 2024-25 season.

This is all three players' first time on the NBA 2K cover.