New York counties declare state of emergency as they brace for massive snowstorm

NEW YORK — Officials in upstate New York counties have declared a state of emergency as they prepare for a major snowstorm that has already dumped over two feet of snow in the Midwest and is forecast to accumulate more this weekend.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday morning that 11 counties, including Erie County which includes Buffalo, are in a state of emergency and many neighborhoods have already seen a large amount of snowfall.

Lake effect snow will continue through Monday with the heaviest snowfall occurring through early Sunday morning, and an additional period of heavy snow late Sunday night into Monday morning, according to the governor's office. The highest snow totals this weekend are expected around Watertown, New York, where 3 to 5 feet of snow is in the forecast.

"My administration is working around the clock with our state agencies and over 100 National Guard members on the ground to support local communities," Hochul said.

Travel advisories were issued for Jefferson and Lewis counties, and portions of Erie County.

The state's Department of Transportation banned empty and tandem commercial vehicles on I-86 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-390 and on State Route 219 from the Pennsylvania state line to I-90.

In addition to the National Guard members, Hochul said extra personnel has been deployed to help with possible power and road emergencies.

Lake effect snow is common this time of year as colder air moves over the relatively warm water of the lakes, leading to extremely localized bands of heavy snowfall for an extended period of time.

Counties in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania have recorded huge snowfall totals since Friday.

Gaylord, Michigan, picked up 24.8 inches of snow Friday marking their single snowiest calendar day on record and shattering their previous record of 17 inches on March 9, 1942.

