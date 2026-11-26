Strong winds ripped the roof off a building in Maryland, as an extreme storm began to move up the East Coast on Thanksgiving morning.

Swaths of southern New York, including New York City and Long Island, were placed under a State of Emergency ahead of the storm that prompted the postponement of the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and moved Philadelphia's parade indoors.

"The weather system is expected to bring severe impacts statewide -- including damaging winds and heavy rainfall -- which could lead to travel disruptions and power outages," Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said in a press release announcing the emergency on Wednesday.

Hochul's office said coastal flooding was possible in New York City and parts of Long Island, "with locally major flooding possible on Long Island’s South Shore Back Bays."

New York City officials, the NYPD and Macy's decided on Wednesday to postpone the annual Thanksgiving Day parade due to unfavorable weather, the department store said.

More than 70 million people from Georgia to Massachusetts are under wind alerts as a powerful storm takes shape on the East Coast, bringing the threat of damaging winds, significant coastal flooding, and heavy rain to the area.

The strong winds were already wreaking havoc in Maryland, where powerful easterly winds ripped the roof off a building in Ocean City around 8:24 a.m. on Thursday, according to police.

No injuries were immediately reported.

ABC affiliate station WJLA recorded footage of the roof blowing off what appeared to be a multi-story apartment building.

A Level 2 of 4 flood threat is in place from Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City, as well as the southern Hudson Valley. The heavy rain could lead to isolated instances of flash flooding throughout the day.

The heaviest rain so far has hit coastal North Carolina. Wilmington had already recorded 4 inches of rain by sunrise, while areas farther north around Emerald Isle and Morehead City had seen 5 to 7 inches over the past 24 hours.

Raleigh was under a flash flood warning Thursday morning as heavy rain pounded the city overnight.

Rain is already reaching Philadelphia and is expected to arrive in New York City between 9 and 11 a.m. with the heaviest rain in the city forecast between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

There is also a slight chance of an isolated tornado in coastal North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland, along with the possibility of severe thunderstorm wind gusts.

But damaging winds are expected even outside of thunderstorms. As the storm moves north along the East Coast, wind gusts of 50 to 70 mph could affect millions of people in the nation's most populated corridor.

The combination of heavy rain and powerful winds could bring down trees and power lines across parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, potentially causing power outages. The conditions could also disrupt travel on roads and in the air, as well as Thanksgiving preparations for millions of people.

Coastal flooding is another major threat Thursday, with moderate to major high tide flooding expected from coastal Virginia to New York.

In Atlantic City, New Jersey, the high tide is forecast to reach 8.5 feet around 9 a.m. For comparison, the highest tide recorded at that gauge during Superstorm Sandy was 8.7 feet.

According to NOAA, tides above 8 feet can cause severe flooding, including structural damage and widespread roadway flooding in Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor and Pleasantville.

As water levels rise further above that threshold, vulnerable homes and businesses could be severely damaged or destroyed. Numerous roads could become impassable, some neighborhoods could be isolated, and floodwaters could pose a danger to anyone attempting to cross them on foot or in a vehicle.

Other locations could also approach or reach record high tide levels. Cape May Harbor, New Jersey, could reach its record of 9.4 feet as could the Delaware Bay at Lewes, Delaware. Ocean City, Maryland, could also see a new record high tide on Thursday, around 6 feet.

Rain is expected to reach Boston around 5 p.m. Thursday and continue until approximately 2 a.m. Friday.

Windy conditions will continue Friday, though they are expected to be much less extreme. Much of the Interstate 95 corridor is forecast to be dry.

By Saturday, conditions are expected to improve in time for the rescheduled Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Skies are forecast to be dry, with wind gusts between 20 and 25 mph — below the threshold for grounding the large balloons.

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