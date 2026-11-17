GEO Group, the private prison company that runs the Delaney Hall Detention Facility in New Jersey as one of dozens of immigration detention centers it operates nationwide, has for months failed to comply with a subpoena issued by New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport, a new lawsuit says.

The allegation is laid out in a lawsuit filed Tuesday by Davenport that seeks to compel the company to comply, if a judge deems that it violated the law by failing to respond.

According to the complaint, the New Jersey attorney general's office issued a subpoena to GEO Group in August as part of a probe into the medical treatment ICE detainees are receiving at Delaney Hall. The state is investigating potential civil and constitutional rights violations after at least three people have died at the facility during the Trump administration's immigration crackdown.

GEO Group failed to comply with the subpoena, claiming that it needed permission from the Department of Homeland Security to do so, the complaint says. Although the state attorney general's office does not believe the company needs DHS' authorization to comply, the AG's office says it has repeatedly asked DHS to do so, according to the complaint.

"These repeated inquiries have been met with silence. Not only has DHS failed to authorize the production of any information, but it has refused even to confirm whether it will or will not authorize GEO Group to produce responsive material," the complaint says.

In a statement, Davenport's office said the failure to comply with the subpoena amounts to "a pattern of stonewalling any efforts to examine conditions inside Delaney Hall."

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson said in a statement, "ICE is regularly audited and inspected by external agencies. ICE is committed to transparency, and the Delaney Hall detention facility complies with all required state and local laws. All detainees are provided with proper meals, quality water, blankets, medical treatment, and have opportunities to communicate with their family members and lawyers."

A separate lawsuit filed by Davenport's office in June accuses GEO Group of refusing to provide health inspectors full access at Delaney Hall.

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