Officials investigating steering of tanker in New Orleans riverboat collision: NTSB

Federal authorities said on Sunday that the steering of the tanker ship is the focus of an investigation into why the vessel collided with a docked riverboat on the Mississippi River in New Orleans.

More than 30 people were injured in the collision on Friday near the Port of New Orleans, officials said. The riverboat capsized in 22 minutes, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Nearly 200 people were on board the cruise ship, American Heritage, when the Atlantic Asphalt tanker collided with it, according to New Orleans officials. All have been accounted for, according to New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno, calling it a "miracle on the Mississippi."

NTSB member John DeLeeuw said during a Sunday news conference that preliminary information indicates the Atlantic Asphalt experienced a "steering casualty" as it traveled upbound on the Mississippi River toward Reserve, Louisiana.

DeLeeuw said that at the time of the collision, the tanker had 19 crew members aboard, and the American Heritage was carrying 140 passengers and 50 crew members and was docked at New Orleans' Thalia Street Wharf.

Bart Barnum, a senior NTSB marine investigator, said the voyage data recorder (VDR) was recovered from the tanker and that investigators downloaded nine hours of data, including information from the time of the collision.

"It experienced a steering casualty resulting in the rudder remaining to starboard," Barnum said of the Atlantic Asphalt, citing preliminary VDR data. "Following the steering casualty, the Atlantic Asphalt veered to starboard toward the east bank of the river."

Barnum said that as the tanker approached the east bank, the VDR recorded audio sounds consistent with the tanker's whistle, warnings and requests for assistance broadcast over the vessel’s marine radio, commands to deploy the vessel’s anchors, and emergency ship handling orders.

He said the tanker broadsided the American Heritage around 12:28 p.m.

Barnum said it remains under investigation what caused the tanker's rudder to remain in the starboard position.

Within hours of the crash, the Board of Commissioners of the Port of New Orleans filed a federal lawsuit against that Marshall Islands-flagged tanker, its registered owner and a company that handles safety management for the tanker.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana, asked the court to seize and sell the tanker, alleging the crash caused at least $1 million in damage to its terminal "with additional substantial direct, indirect and consequential damages anticipated."

Thirty passengers from the cruise ship and two officers who ended up in the water were hospitalized with non-critical injuries, according to officials. By Saturday afternoon, all but eight of those victims were released from the hospital, New Orleans Mayor Moreno said.

Two of those patients were in serious condition while the others were in stable condition, officials said.

No children were involved, authorities said.

The tanker, according to the Port of New Orleans lawsuit, is owned by Nave Shipping SA, which is registered in Monrovia, Liberia. Nave Shipping is a subsidiary of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation, a Chinese state-owned conglomerate, according to the Associated Press, which cites the live shipping tracker MarineTraffic.

Both Nave and the Singapore company Thome Ship Management Pte, Ltd, are named as defendants in the lawsuit. Thome Ship Management, according to the lawsuit, is the ISM manager of the Atlantic Asphalt tanker and responsible for the "effective implementation of the 'International Safety Management' Code aboard the ATLANTIC ASPHALT."

Thome Ship Management said in a statement on Saturday it is fully complying with the local authorities as they carry out the necessary investigations.

China State Shipbuilding Corp did not respond to an emailed request for comment, according to the Associated Press. It is not named in the lawsuit.

In the lawsuit, the Port of New Orleans asked that a lien it says it has against the tanker be enforced by the court and the vessel seized and sold to cover its claimed damages. A judge issued a warrant Friday giving federal officials control of the ship for now, according to the Associated Press.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation by the NTSB.

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