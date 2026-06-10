Ohio festival shooting: Manhunt continues for suspects, 1 identified

(TOLEDO, Ohio) -- A manhunt is underway after investigators have identified one of the two suspects believed to have opened fire at an Ohio festival last weekend. Investigators are now asking the public for help identifying a second suspect, as both remain at large.

Twelve people were shot at the Old West End Festival last Saturday, with all of them expected to survive, officials said Tuesday.

One of the shooters has been identified as 20-year-old Ka Nye Taylor. He is described as a 5-foot-11-inch black male with black hair and brown eyes, according to the Toledo Police Department.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Ka Nye Taylor, who is wanted on 11 counts of felony assault in connection with the shooting at the festival, police said.

Investigators have released a photo of the second shooter and are seeking help from the public in identifying him.

Several people of interest were brought in for interviews, and investigators executed several search warrants, but no arrests have been made yet, Toledo Police Chief Michael Trinley said at a press conference Tuesday.

Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving two rival groups, Trinley said.

Two groups were "disrespecting each other and it led into a little bit of a foot chase" before one individual assaulted another person. At that point, one person pulled out a firearm and started shooting. Someone from the rival group then pulled out his firearm and started returning fire," Trinley said.

Both suspects are believed to be between the ages of 18 and 24, Trinley said.

Some of the victims shot were intentionally targeted, but the majority were innocent bystanders, according to Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ka Nye Taylor or the identity of the second shooter is encouraged to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Police are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the suspects' arrests. The U.S. Marshals Service is also offering an award of up to $5,000.

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