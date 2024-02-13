Plane lands safely after door falls off mid-flight

NEW YORK — A small plane carrying two people has landed safely after losing a door mid-flight over a public park, according to police.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:00 p.m. Monday when officials at the Cheektowaga Police and Fire Dispatch received a call for assistance from the Buffalo International Airport in New York.

“A small plane carrying two people reported losing a door to the plane while flying over the area of Stiglmeier Park in Cheektowaga,” Cheektowaga Police Department said in a statement released to the public describing the mid-air incident. “The plane is reported to have landed safely.”

Officers subsequently searched the area where the door fell off but have, so far, been unable to locate it. No one reported any damage or injuries in the aftermath of the incident.

Officials did not say what could have caused the door to fall from the plane but the investigation into the incident is currently ongoing.

