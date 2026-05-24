Suspect dead, bystander wounded after exchange of gunfire near White House: Secret Service

(WASHINGTON) -- The Secret Service said officers shot and killed an armed man who opened fire at a White House checkpoint Saturday evening.

A bystander was also struck by gunfire in the incident, but it was not immediately clear how, the Secret Service said.

The man, who has not yet been named by authorities, allegedly walked up to the checkpoint in the area of 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW around 6 p.m., removed a weapon from a bag and began firing at the officers posted there, the Secret Service said.

"Secret Service police officers returned fire, striking the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital, where he later died," the Secret Service said in a statement.

Regarding the bystander who was struck, the Secret Service said: "It remains unclear whether the bystander was struck by the suspect's initial gunfire or during the subsequent exchange of gunfire."

There was no immediate word on the bystander's condition.

No Secret Service members were hurt during the incident, which is still under investigation.

President Donald Trump praised law enforcement for their response, writing on social media, "Thank you to our great Secret Service and Law Enforcement for the swift and professional action taken this evening against a gunman near the White House, who had a violent history and possible obsession with our Country’s most cherished structure."

Trump added, "The gunman is dead after an exchange of gunfire with Secret Service Agents near the White House gates. This event is one month removed from the White House Correspondent'Dinner shooting, and goes to show how important it is, for all future Presidents, to get, what will be, the most safe and secure space of its kind ever built in Washington, D.C. The National Security of our Country demands it!"

What we know about the alleged suspect

The alleged suspect was a 21-year-old who was known to the Secret Service, multiple officials told ABC News.

Courts records indicate that the same alleged suspect had a stay-away order from the White House put in place on July 11, 2025.

He had been arrested the day before after attempting to get into the White House and get past a security checkpoint, according to a court record. He told officers he was "Jesus Christ" and allegedly told officers he wanted to get arrested.

In a separate incident on June 26, he was involuntary committed, according to the same court record.

Reporters told to run for cover

At the time of the shooting, Trump was in the Oval Office working with aides Steven Cheung, Natalie Harp, Margo Martin and others, according to a White House Official.

ABC News' Selina Wang was filming a piece for social media platforms at the White House when the apparent gun shots sounded. She and crew members quickly ducked for cover.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in an X post that the agency was on scene and assisting the Secret Service.

"We will update the public as we're able," Patel said.

When the gunshots sounded, reporters were told to sprint into the White House Press Briefing Room.

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