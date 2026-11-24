The D.C. magistrate judge who earlier this month dismissed a criminal case against two former FBI agents accused of lying to Congress about past investigations of Hunter Biden issued a scathing written order Tuesday again ripping the Trump administration for what he described as the blatant "weaponization" of federal law enforcement powers.

"For years, the administration has treated the weaponization of law enforcement like a horror movie villain coming for them. Now the threat is finally real," Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui said. "Only the call is coming from inside the house -- the White House."

In a hearing two days before the midterm elections, Faruqui ruled that the criminal complaint prosecutors brought against former FBI officials Nikki Floris and Bradley Benavides failed to establish probable cause that they purposely misled Congress -- an unusual move given the low evidentiary bar required.

"What has transpired here cannot be described as anything other than weaponization," Faruqui said in the hearing, which he used to summarize testimony about the high-level interventions by senior DOJ officials and FBI Director Kash Patel in pushing for the case.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

In Tuesday's written ruling summarizing his decision, Faruqui described the case as just one among a series of politicized prosecutions brought by the D.C. U.S. attorney's office during the second Trump administration.

"This case is not a one-off mistake. This court has seen a line of botched, politicized cases where the government has rushed to charge cases, only to have them fall apart," Judge Faruqui wrote. "The Department of Justice still lists "Independence and Impartiality" first among its values, stating it "work[s] each day to earn the public's trust by following the facts and the law wherever they may lead, without prejudice or improper influence. This prosecution is a betrayal of these values."

"The slapdash prosecution of Ms. Floris and Mr. Benavides in response to a public command from the President demonstrates a lack of independence and impartiality from the political desires of the Administration," Faruqui said. Moreover, the rampant errors and misstatements stemming from the slapdash nature of this investigation and prosecution further undercuts public confidence in the work of the Department of Justice."

"If a high-profile case like this is so poorly executed, what can the public expect in the run-of-the-mill case with far less resources and oversight? The erosion of public confidence in the Department of Justice further harms public safety," the judge wrote.

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