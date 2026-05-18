Threat 'neutralized' after active shooter reported at Islamic Center of San Diego: Police

(SAN DIEGO) -- The San Diego Police Department said the threat "has been neutralized" after reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego.

Photos show children being evacuated from the area.

"Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area," San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said earlier on social media.

The center says it is the largest mosque in San Diego County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

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