Timeline: Key legal and electoral dates for Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump is undoubtedly having a busy 2024, navigating the Republican presidential primary and defending himself in criminal and civil cases before various U.S. courts.

Trump — the GOP's frontrunner for president — faces 91 felony counts across four criminal cases. He is the first former U.S. president to be indicted and criminally charged.

In order to make sense of the often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated: