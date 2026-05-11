Transgender University of Washington student stabbed to death in laundry room, suspect at large: Police

(SEATTLE) -- A student at the University of Washington in Seattle was found stabbed to death in a campus housing building, Seattle police said, and now authorities are searching for the killer.

The victim -- a 19-year-old transgender woman -- was found in a laundry room at about 10:10 p.m. Sunday, according to Seattle police.

"The circumstances leading up to the murder are under investigation," police said in a statement on Monday.

Police said "officers are actively searching for the suspect" and they described him as a "black male with a beard, 5'6-8" tall, wearing a vest with button up shirt, and blue jeans." The university added the suspect is believed to be between the ages of 25 and 30 with a slim build and black hair.

The University of Washington issued an alert about the homicide at the Nordheim Court Apartments at 10:40 p.m. Sunday, saying, "If you are at Nordheim Court, stay indoors and lock doors and windows." Around 1 a.m., the university said that the residents no longer needed to stay inside.

The university called the crime "deeply distressing" and said counseling is available. The university said the King County Medical Examiner will identify the victim in the coming days.

The police department said it urges anyone with information to call its Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

ABC News' Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report.

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