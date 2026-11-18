An Uber passenger was charged with attempted murder and carjacking after he allegedly strangled his driver with a seatbelt, ran him over with the car and left him in a ditch last weekend, according to prosecutors.

Samit Apurva Patel, 25, was charged with second-degree attempted murder and carjacking on Tuesday after he allegedly attacked his Uber driver and took his car, according to an order for detention filed in Minnesota District Court.

The Uber driver, identified by officials as Mohamed Yusuf, suffered multiple severe injuries, including broken ribs, a broken leg, spinal injuries, collapsed lungs and significant internal bleeding from several organs that had to be removed, according to the order.

Yusuf continues to fight for his life, but his prognosis is poor, according to the order.

Patel's alleged attack on the driver followed the driver telling him his name was "Mohamed." Patel responded by saying, "I don't like that name," according to the order.

"I can't imagine the anguish of knowing that a beloved member of your community may have been targeted because of their name. The environment for our Somali neighbors in our state is absolutely frightening," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said during a press conference Tuesday.

Moriarty said the rhetoric of those who "eagerly demonize an entire community of our neighbors" is dangerous.

"To those who continue to engage in the type of rhetoric that is just cruel, inhumane, that 'other-izes' is our Somali community members, please stop. Please stop. It's completely uncalled for, and it causes extreme harm," Moriarty said.

While Minnesota does not have a hate crime statute, it does have a sentencing enhancement for crimes motivated by bias that needs to be proven without reasonable doubt, according to Moriarty.

"After our analysis of the evidence, we reached broad consensus that we are not able to prove that this assault was motivated by bias," Moriarty said at a press conference Tuesday.

"This charging decision does not mean that Mr. Patel has no bias or prejudice towards other groups, our decision does not diminish the pain that the family and the Somali community is feeling right now. Instead, it reflects what can be proven without a reasonable doubt at trial," Moriarty said.

Moriarty said that under the First Amendment, prosecutors cannot charge someone who may hold biased beliefs.

"We do have the tools, even if we're not charging under the statute, to get a sentence that we feel captures the gravity of what happened here, if he should be convicted," she said.

Uber said it has banned the rider from its platform.

"We are shocked and horrified by the details of this senseless attack. We banned the rider from the Uber platform and are keeping the driver and his loved ones in our thoughts as we continue to support law enforcement with their investigation," an Uber spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

Defendant’s parents request wellness check

Patel's parents called police for a health and wellness check on Saturday after he allegedly returned home intoxicated and was showing signs of emotional distress and belligerent behavior following the alleged attack on Yusuf, according to the order for detention.

Patel also allegedly expressed "fear regarding a strange vehicle that was parked outside their house in the middle of the street," according to the order for detention.

When they arrived on the scene, officers found a vehicle outside the callers' residence that was unoccupied and running with the driver's door partially open. There was also significant damage to the driver's side front of the vehicle and the rear bumper, according to the order for detention.

The driver's side interior was covered in dirt, debris, burs and a single shoe, and the driver's side seatbelt was hanging out of the door and appeared damaged or torn, according to the order.

Investigators later determined this was Yusuf's vehicle, according to the order.

Patel was allegedly visibly distressed and intoxicated, asking officers to arrest him, and appeared visibly afraid of something, according to the order.

Patel initially claimed the vehicle outside was his before acknowledging it wasn't, telling officers he had gone out drinking with friends for a birthday and took an Uber home, but he claimed he did not know where his Uber driver was, according to the order.

Other responding officers discovered another phone in the vehicle that was connected to a phone call with the victim's brother, who is also an Uber driver, and had been on the phone because the two like to talk to each other while they drive, according to the order.

Patel then asked the Uber driver to make a turn and not go to his house. Shortly after, the victim's brother heard the Uber driver screaming in Somali, saying things like "he kill me," "oh my god," and "I'm dead," the driver's brother told investigators, according to the order.

At one point, Yusuf said "he is choking me with a belt," the driver's brother told investigators, according to the order.

A struggle between the two lasted a couple of minutes, but then there was silence, the driver's brother reported. Then, the victim's brother could hear him screaming, "Oh my god he was driving the car on top of me, he was running me over," the order said.

The victim's brother said he could then only hear the passenger and when he asked to speak to his brother, Patel allegedly responded with an expletive, according to the order.

Officers learned the victim had a smartwatch and were able to use it to track his location and then used a police drone to locate his heat signature. The driver was found lying in a patch of burs and plants in a ditch off the side of the road. He was taken to a hospital with numerous severe injuries, according to the order.

Officers also found tire tracks leading off the road into the ditch area where the victim was found and tire tracks leaving the ditch, according to the order.

Patel is in custody and being held on a $1 million bond without conditions or $800,000 with conditions, including electronic monitoring and not leaving Minnesota without written court approval, according to court records.

His next court hearing is on Dec. 12, according to court records.

An attorney for Patel did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

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