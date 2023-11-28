UFC schedule, fight cards, start times, odds, how to watch UFC Austin - Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Plan your fight nights ahead with our UFC fight schedule. Included below are all of the UFC's upcoming Fight Night cards and pay-per-events with announced bouts. We'll also include any odds that are posted at BetMGM. Check back often as this list will be updated as new fights are scheduled.

Here are the major scheduled cards the UFC will be staging:

UFC Austin: Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Saturday, Dec. 2, 20023 - Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)• Lightweight: Beneil Dariush (+225) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (-275)• Lightweight: Jalin Turner (-225) vs. Bobby Green (+185)• Bantamweight: Rob Font (-150) vs. Deiveson Figueiredo (+125)• Welterweight: Sean Brady (-120) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (EV)• Lightweight: Clay Guida (+270) vs. Joaquim Silva (-340)• Middleweight: Punahele Soriano (-250) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+200)

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)• Women's bantamweight: Miesha Tate (+135) vs. Julia Avila (-160)• Middleweight: Zachary Reese () vs. Cody Brundage ()• Lightweight: Drakkar Klose (-125) vs. Joe Solecki (+105)• Featherweight: Steve Garcia (+200) vs. Melquizael Costa (-250)• Light heavyweight: Rodolfo Bellato (-450) vs. Ihor Potieria (+340)• Middleweight: Wellington Turman (-185) vs. Jared Gooden (+155)• Women's flyweight: Veronica Hardy (+115) vs. Jamey-Lyn Horth (-135)

UFC Fight Night: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+)• Bantamweight: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.• Flyweight: Sumudaerji vs. Allan Nascimento• Middleweight: Junyong Park vs. Andre Muniz

Prelims (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)• Welterweight: Song Kenan vs. Kevin Jousset• Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Hernandez

UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023 - T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)• Welterweight championship: Leon Edwards (c) vs. Colby Covington• Flyweight championship: Alexandre Pantoja (c) vs. Brandon Royval• Welterweight: Stephen Thompson vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov• Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Tony Ferguson• Welterweight: Vicente Luque vs. Ian Garry

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPN+)• Featherweight: Josh Emmett vs. Giga Chikadze • Women's bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs. Karol Rosa• Bantamweight: Cody Garbrandt vs. Brian Kelleher• Women's flyweight: Casey O'Neill vs. Ariane Lipski

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)• Light heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs. Dustin Jacoby• Flyweight: Tagir Ulanbekov vs. Cody Durden• Featherweight: Andre Fili vs. Lucas Almeida• Heavyweight: Martin Buday vs. Shamil Gaziev• Welterweight: Randy Brown vs. Muslim Salikhov

UFC Fight Night: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

Main card (Start time 7 p.m. ET, ESPN+)• Light heavyweight: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker• Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Manel Kape• Lightweight: Jim Miller vs. Gabriel Benitez• Women's bantamweight: Ketlen Viera vs. Macy Chiasson• Bantamweight: Ricky Simon vs. Mario Bautista

Prelims (Start time 4 p.m. ET, ESPN+)• Middleweight: Phil Hawes vs. Brunno Ferreira• Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta• Welterweight: Bassil Hafez vs. Preston Parsons• Bantamweight: Marcus McGhee vs. Gaston Bolaños• Women's bantamweight: Yana Santos vs. Norma Dumont• Bantamweight: Farid Basharat vs. Taylor Lapilus• Featherweight: Gabriel Santos vs. Westin Wilson• Flyweight: Felipe Bunes vs. Denys Bondar

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV) • Middleweight: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus Du Plessis• Women's bantamweight: Raquel Pennington vs. Mayra Bueno Silva• Welterweight: Neil Magny vs. Mike Malott• Light heavyweight: Jan Blachowicz vs. Alexandar Rakic• Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Movsar Evloev

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPN+)• Light heavyweight: Dominick Reyes vs. Carlos Ulberg• Bantamweight: Brad Katona vs. Garrett Armfield• Middleweight: Chris Curtis vs. Marc-Andre Barriault• Featherweight: Charles Jourdain vs. Sean Woodson

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPN+)• Bantamweight: Serhiy Sidey vs. Ramon Tavares• Women's strawweight: Gillian Robertson vs. Polyana Viana• Women's flyweight: Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Priscila Cachoeira• Welterweight: Yohan Lainesse vs. Sam Patterson• Flyweight: Malcolm Gordon vs. Jimmy Flick

UFC Fight Night: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024 - Apex in Las Vegas

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024 - Honda Center in Anaheim, California

UFC Saudi Arabia

Saturday, March 2, 2024 - Boulevard Hall in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Chito Vera

Saturday, March 9, 2024 - TBD