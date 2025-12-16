US military conducts 3 more alleged drug boat strikes in the Pacific, killing 8: SOUTHCOM

(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. military said on Monday it struck three more alleged drug boats in the Eastern Pacific, leaving eight dead.

In a post on X, the military's Southern Command said the strikes were made at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Joint Task Force Southern Spear.

"Intelligence confirmed that the vessels were transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and were engaged in narco-trafficking," the post said.

Officials said a total of eight "male narco-terrorists were killed during these actions," three in the first alleged drug boat, two in the second and three in the third.

Southern Command shared a video that appeared to show the strikes on the vessels.

The military action on Monday marks the latest in a string of deadly strikes in the Pacific, with the Trump administration having killed at least 95 people in 25 strikes.

