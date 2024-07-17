Would You Rather Encounter a Man or a Bear? Woman Answers that Question in Glacier National Park

“Picture yourself alone and unarmed in the woods. Would you rather encounter a bear or a man?” ScreenshotHQ (https://linkin.bio/screenshothq/) is credited with posing the original question on TikTok. That post, and others it inspired, has now gone viral. But for woman hiking in Montana, the question became very real.

On its website Glacier National Park is heralded as “The Crown of the Continent,” but for one hiker it was the site of tremendous fear - and then relief - on July 4th.

Using the moniker “TwoBraidsOnTrail,” the woman, who promises “Custom creations! Tie dye, portraits and a little bit into my bodybuilding life” on her social media channel, provided so much more after her Independence Day adventure, after she unexpectedly encountered a grizzly bear in the forest.

She had the presence of mind to pack bear spray among her hiking gear. Thankfully, she did not have to deploy it. She describes the meeting in a social media post and shares the video:





#glaciernationalpark #montana #bearcountry #grizzlybear ♬ original sound - TwoBraidsOnTrail @twobraidsontrail July 4th I had my first Grizzly encounter... I noticed Bear tracks in the mud, fresh scat, and dug up roots. I kept my eyes peeled but saw no threat and kept hiking. I listen for the birds and smaller animals to warn me of a bigger threat based on their actions. That's when I watch a prairie dog leap from my right side, to the left side of the trail I thought to myself: how many bears have seen me while I haven't seen them?I look to my right to find a grizzly 2x my size on his hind legs, paws up. Terrified, I reminded myself not to run and said aloud "oh my god, it's happening." The safety video I watched before getting my backcountry permit immediately played in my mind. I took out my bear spray, got low and backed away slowly from the bear. I talked to him nice and once I felt a safe enough distance away, I got my phone out to record wondering if these would be my last moments. Any sudden or unexpected behaviors by me could have turned this curious grizzly into a defensive one. He followed me down the trail, off the trail and eventually shook his body, which let me know I could relax a little. Once he turned away I rejoiced, knowing I would live to see another day and have an amazing encounter story to share. After all is said and done, l'd still choose the bear. #manvsbear





The park has more than 700 miles of trails and, according to the National Park Service, “Glacier provides the core of one of the largest remaining grizzly bear populations in the lower 48 states.” It delivered as promised, at least for “Two Braids on Trail,” who posted on YouTube (via “TheOtherAmandaShow”) that one of her goals “is to thru hike the 11 National Scenic Trails. Only one other woman has hiked all 11 trails- Arlette Laan. I read of her accomplishment while I was on the Appalachian Trail in 2022 and was instantly inspired. I hope I can one day do something no one has ever done before.”

We wish “TwoBraids...” the best of luck - and very safe travels.

Man or Bear?

