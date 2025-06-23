NE Florida reacts to U.S. strike on Iran nuclear facilities

Jacksonville, FL — People across northeast Florida are closely following the next phase of the U.S. military involvement in Iran. While Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Sunday the detailed the aerial bombing was not and has not been about regime change, there are questions about whether it will truly be a one-time event.

Nancy Soderberg, former UN Ambassador and director of the Public Service leadership program at UNF told Jacksonville’s Morning News that she expects Iran to retaliate, but she says Iran is not suicidal.

Representative John Rutherford (R, FL-5) joins shared reaction to the strike on Iran over the weekend, whether it elevates risks of retaliation to deployed troops in the area, and given Jacksonville’s large military population, what preparations local law enforcement may make to prepare for potential retaliations.

Reporting from the White House, Jared Halpern explains how President Trump’s “path to Yes!” for the bombing strike on Iran was much less drawn out than expected. And while the official reason for the strike was to deter development of nuclear weapon resources, the words “regime change” are on a lot of people’s minds.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Hot and dry weather to start off the week. Highs today will rise into the 90s inland and 80s at the beaches. It will be a dry day with plenty of sun aside from a very isolated, inland-moving shower this afternoon. It stays hot through the weekend with increasing humidity and storm chances returning Thursday. Onshore winds will keep the I-95 corridor to the beaches cooler this week in the 80s/low 90s compared to inland communities which will warm into the middle/upper 90s in the afternoons.

TROPICS: Low pressure has developed east of Bermuda and could become a brief tropical depression or storm as it moves over the open ocean and away from land. No threat to the US. The first name is Andrea.

Three Big Things to Know:

Jewish leaders in Jacksonville are praising the President’s move to target Iran’s nuclear resources.Rabbi Shmuli Novack is one of the co-founders of the Chabad at UNF, and hopes this wil be the end of a destabilizing regime in the Middle East. The Chabad of St. Johns County says it completely supports the attack on Iran.

Florida gas prices are 16 centers higher than last week with heightened attention on the Middle East. AAA says the state average climbed to $3.11 a gallon as of Sunday - but ongoing tensions in the Middle East have added uncertainty to global and domestic gasoline markets. U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities and Iran’s response prompted a modest rise in oil prices during early trading this week, though markets have since steadied.

A man is recovering from wounds he received after being shot during what Jacksonville police call a large block party. Police were alerted to the shooting at about 11:30 pm Sunday on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard. A man in his 40s was able to walk to a hospital after he was shot in the leg. Officers arrived at the shooting location to find shell casings and blood. Investigators found no witnesses and no arrests were made.

