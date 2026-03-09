Nearly 45,000 infant sleepsuits sold online recalled for potential choking hazard

HALO Dream Inc., of New York City issues a recall of around 45,000 units of HALO Magic Sleepsuits for infants after finding the zipper heads can detach and cause a serious choking hazard.

The recall involves HALO Magic Sleepsuits identified with batch codes PO30592, PO30641, and PO 30685. Batch codes and “Made in India” are printed on the front of the sleepsuit and the hang tag attached to the outside of the suit. Sleepsuit shells and linings are made from 100% cotton and the fill is made from 100% polyester. There are double zippers running down each side of the front of the garment. “HALO Magic Sleepsuit” is printed on the front of the sleepsuit.

Sleepsuit Recall Photo Courtesy: The Consumer Product Safety Commission

Photo Courtesy: The Consumer Product Safety Commission

15 reports of the zipper head detaching were sent to the firm. No injuries have been reported so far. Sleepsuits were sold through Halosleep.com, Amazon.com, Walmart.com, and Target.com from September 2026 through February 2026 for around $50.

Customers should stop using the recalled sleepsuit immediately and start the recall process at www.sleepsuitrecall.com. You will receive a coupon code that can be applied for a replacement sleepsuit for a store credit to purchase another item from the website. Make sure not to throw away the recalled suit until you have received the coupon code.

