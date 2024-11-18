No school in Ware County on Friday

Waycross, Ga. — Logistics issues stemming from a playoff football game are closing Ware County schools on Friday.

The football team is going to the playoffs, about five hours away. Buses are needed to transport the team, the cheerleaders and the band.

Because of the number of buses and drivers needed for that trip, the district said in a Facebook post that it doesn’t have enough buses to run its regular afternoon routes. As a result, it’s closing all Ware County schools and administrative offices on November 22.

Superintendent Bert Smith, “We understand this decision comes after missed days due to Hurricane Helene, and we do not take it lightly. This closure ensures the safety and well-being of all students, allows our playoff teams to compete at their highest level, and highlights our school system’s commitment to supporting excellence in all areas of student achievement.”

