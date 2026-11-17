WASHINGTON — House Democrats are preparing to elect their leadership slate for the new Congress in closed-door meetings this week that will test Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and the generation of new leaders who are running to take charge of their new majority.

Jeffries, with Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, and Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, would all be historic firsts — as the first Black American to become House speaker, Clark as the first woman majority leader and Aguilar as the first Latino to serve as the majority whip. All three are running unopposed.

The trio of Democratic leaders faces a restive party eager for a fight after a change election, when voters ousted Republicans in a repudiation of President Donald Trump and the party in power. Phone calls and social media posts have been flooding the offices of Democrats and the newly-elected, demanding a fresh start. Protesters heckled Jeffries last week during a Democratic conference in Denver.

On Tuesday, Jeffries was meeting privately with the separate caucuses that make up the House Democrats — Congressional Progressive Caucus, the New Democrat Coalition and the fiscally conservative Blue Dogs, among others — ahead of the closed-door election. He has been personally reaching out to every House Democrat and says he is taking nothing for granted.

“I embrace those conversations, and we’re going to continue to do that over the next 24 hours,” he said.

Skeptics question whether leaders are up to the job

Wednesday's vote will be the first of their careers for dozens of members-elect, before they're even sworn into office on Jan. 3, 2027, when the new Congress convenes. Jeffries, if reelected as Democratic leader, would face a separate roll call of the whole House in January to become speaker.

Rep.-elect Brad Lander of New York announced he would support Jeffries when he launched his campaign for Congress. Rep.-elect Randy Villegas of California has said he was supporting whoever would help him best deliver for his Central Valley district.

Returning Rep. Emily Randall, D-Wash., said she heard questions about House leadership during town halls in her district, and has been watching direct messages stream into her Instagram feed about the leadership election. So she decided to start dialing them back.

“People have messaged me asking if Bernie Sanders could be the speaker of the House,” she said. “Technically yes, and it would be probably difficult.”

(It's true that the House can elect anyone speaker, but also it's not likely to be Sanders since he already has a day job in the U.S. Senate.)

On one call, Randall said she listened to the constituent's concerns, and then told him, “Truthfully, not like blowing smoke, whoever is our speaker — and I think it is going to be Hakeem Jeffries, and I am supporting Hakeem Jeffries for speaker — I think we will accomplish a lot of the things that he was asking us to.”

Lawmakers pointed to the livestream that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez did trying to explain the role of the speaker.

“There is one candidate in this race: Hakeem Jeffries,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the Capitol. “I think that everyone is far more concerned what that leadership means, what is it promising.”

First leaders of a post-Pelosi era

Jeffries, Clark and Aguilar have risen together, as a team, as the first new generation of leaders of the post-Pelosi era, and soon their first time as leaders in the majority.

When Rep. Nancy Pelosi decided to step aside from leadership in 2022 after the party's electoral defeat that handed Republicans the majority, it set the stage for this era. Pelosi, the No. 2 Democrat Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland and Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina had often moved together rising, and then stepping back, from their long-held positions.

A similar upheaval is happening in the Senate, where Senate Leader Chuck Schumer faces a challenge from Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.

Returning Rep. Yassamin Ansari, D-Ariz., said the situation in the Senate and House “are quite different.”

She said Jeffries has been a collaborative leader who is listening to ideas from progressive caucus members like her and others. “His job is to reflect all of us, not just a faction,” Ansari said.

"It is more productive to focus on preparing on what we're going to do in the majority, and what we need and want to get done in those first 100 days."

Rep. Shomari Figures of Alabama, who pulled off a stunning victory in a redrawn district favoring the Republican candidate, said he'll be supporting Jeffries.

“It’s not even like a complex question,” he said about Jeffries, who he said “led us through what is likely the most tumultuous two-year tenure of any presidency in the history of this nation.”

“I’m not going to not stand by him right here on the precipice of history," he said.

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