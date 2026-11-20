WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats are debating the best way to try to quickly establish guardrails around artificial intelligence in the next Congress, with one senator pushing the two candidates for Senate majority leader to create a new committee.

Colorado Sen. John Hickenlooper said this week that the person leading their majority next year should have a "day one plan for responsible regulation" on AI as he has so far withheld an endorsement in the race between Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen.

Hickenlooper said Friday that there hasn't been enough progress in Congress since Democrats formed a working group on AI three years ago and convened tech leaders from across the country to figure out next steps. While Republicans who have led the House and Senate for the last two years have said that AI should be a priority, they have focused mostly on innovation and there has been no major push to establish safeguards or increase monitoring of the technology.

“There’s a perception that we haven’t done anything,” Hickenlooper said.

Democrats have been publicly and privately discussing what their first steps could be on artificial intelligence when they take the majority in January. Top policy proposals could be regulating data centers, safety standards and stepping up monitoring and research. Hickenlooper said his priorities are robust third-party evaluation requirements, mitigation of national security challenges and “clear rules of the road to hold AI companies accountable.”

A spokeswoman for Schumer, who is favored to win reelection in the closed-door Dec. 1 caucus leadership vote, said he has been working closely with the incoming heads of committees to “develop an ambitious AI agenda and hit the ground running in January.”

“Senate Democrats will make AI a top priority of the new Democratic majority and are working to deliver comprehensive legislation that addresses the serious risks AI poses to our national security, workers, and consumers while keeping America at the forefront of innovation,” said Schumer spokeswoman Allison Biasotti.

Some Democrats support a separate committee

Hickenlooper said that he proposed a select committee on artificial intelligence to consolidate the conversation.

“With the presidential election two years away, we have a two-year audition to show Americans we can deliver on three priorities: affordability, accountability, and AI safety,” Hickenlooper wrote in letters to both Schumer and Van Hollen.

Van Hollen said he supports the idea. “I do think we need a joint committee,” he said. “AI covers so many different areas that are impacting our lives.”

Still, it’s unclear if other Democrats — especially the heads of committees who are already working on AI proposals — will support it.

Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, the incoming chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said he would “want to see the specifics” and what topics would be covered in the committee. Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who is expected to become the chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, also did not immediately endorse the idea.

Democrats have to make it a priority “no matter what particular way we end up approaching it,” Sanders said. “Congress has been way, way, way behind where it should be in protecting the American people.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, the current Republican chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee, said a plan to take the issue out of his committee and others “makes no sense.” But he said that there were already bipartisan conversations about the issue looking forward to next year.

"I hope in the next Congress we can see Republicans and Democrats finding common ground on addressing catastrophic risk," said Cruz.

Little action in Congress

President Joe Biden's administration called on lawmakers to develop policies after a 2023 executive order on AI oversight, which President Donald Trump rescinded soon after returning to office. And the bipartisan working group on artificial intelligence formed by Schumer released a report in 2024 recommending the U.S. spend at least $32 billion over the next three years to develop artificial intelligence and implement safeguards around it.

But even as the technology has progressed at a rapid clip, Trump — who will hold the power of the veto — has repeatedly maintained that little regulation is needed.

House Democrats have also been discussing a way forward on AI and have proposed a robust package of proposals. This week, three Democrats announced the launch of the House AI Safety and Innovation caucus to address security risks.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.