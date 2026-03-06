As Texas braces for messy Senate runoff, Georgia Republicans fear similar fate unless Trump endorses

ATLANTA — Georgia Republicans are getting antsy. As U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff dominates the nation in fundraising and makes his case to voters, three Republicans who want his spot are still competing among themselves for their party's nomination.

This week's election frenzy in Texas didn't help. After President Donald Trump declined to help clear the field with an endorsement, Sen. John Cornyn and state Attorney General Ken Paxton are primed for a bitter and expensive runoff that could sap resources needed in more competitive states.

Trump has since promised to choose between the two of them, but he hasn't said when he'll make an announcement or whom he'll support. And there's no sign that the president is ready to get involved in Georgia's primary on May 19, meaning Republicans there could be on course for a similar predicament.

“I’d like to have as many days as I can to focus the public’s attention on the choice between our nominee and Sen. Ossoff,” said state party chair Josh McKoon. "Assuming that President Trump does not weigh in, it seems like it is more likely than not that we will have a runoff.”

Each of Georgia's three main Republican contenders — Rep. Mike Collins, Rep. Buddy Carter and former football coach Derek Dooley — has positioned himself as the best person to help Trump in Washington. Trump could almost certainly anoint a winner if he wanted to use his influence.

“It is the gold standard of the party,” said Faith & Freedom Coalition chairman Ralph Reed. “It’s the strongest endorsement I’ve ever seen in my career.”

Ossoff sees political advantage in the competition for Trump's support.

“My opponents have already made clear they will be Donald Trump’s puppets,” Ossoff said in a speech this week at Georgia’s capitol.

The non-endorsement looms over race

Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, warned in an interview with The Washington Examiner last month that the wide primary field could end in a general election loss in Georgia.

“We need to get it down to one candidate as soon as possible,” Scott said. “And if we are able to do so, we have a chance to be successful there. But as long as we have three candidates, it’s going to be tougher for us.”

Republican strategist and Collins ally Stephen Lawson warned that Ossoff “continues every day going unscathed."

“I do think there has to be some sense of urgency on settling on a candidate and clearing the field sooner rather than later," he said.

Collins has a long list of endorsements in the state, and he's backed by the Club for Growth, a nationally influential conservative advocacy group. He describes himself as the “America First MAGA candidate.”

However, he also facing an ethics complaint from a congressional watchdog accusing his policy adviser and former chief of staff of improperly hiring his girlfriend as an intern even though she didn't complete assigned work. Collins has called the complaint "bogus."

Carter said in an interview this week that “I’m the one without any baggage."

A political fixture in southeast Georgia, Carter says he's a “MAGA warrior.” He has called for expanded immigration enforcement in the state despite criticisms of aggressive tactics elsewhere.

As Republicans compete with each other, Ossoff has been boosting his cash advantage. The senator has over $25.5 million on hand. Meanwhile, Collins has $2.3 million, Dooley has $2.1 million, and Carter has $4.2 million, including many of his own dollars.

However, McKoon said he's confident Republican donors will coalesce around a winner and help them catch up.

Trump ‘wants to win’

Trump has a mixed track record on endorsements, particularly in Georgia. In 2021, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler lost to Ossoff and Sen. Raphael Warnock. In 2022, Warnock beat football star Herschel Walker.

Carter noted that Republicans have a narrow majority in the House, including Collins and himself, and guessed that Trump doesn't want to jeopardize that.

“The president really is probably going to sit this one out,” Carter said.

Collins flattered Trump's endorsement record, saying he has "always had the impeccable ability to put his name on someone at the right time to get the most bang for his buck.”

Candidates aren't just trying to convince voters they align with Trump — they're also trying to convince the president that they would come out on top in November. That's what matters most to Trump, Reed said.

“The only thing that drives Trump more than finding candidates that are loyal both philosophically and personally is identifying and getting behind candidates that can win,” Reed said. “He wants to win.”

