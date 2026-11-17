WASHINGTON — The Interior Department has issued a notice that it intends to seek bids for a contractor to begin work on the seawall at a Washington park where President Donald Trump plans to redevelop a historic public golf course into a world-class venue.

Those plans were put on hold by a federal judge over the weekend. The Interior Department's notice, announced Friday before the judge's action, said the formal solicitation will go out on Nov. 30. The notice said it was not a solicitation but "pre-notice of an upcoming solicitation ONLY."

The century-old seawall has recently become a central reason in the Trump administration’s argument over why East Potomac Park, which includes the East Potomac Golf Links, is in need of a renovation. Trump, a Republican, has targeted the golf course as one of his projects to remake the District of Columbia in his image. Trump claims the course “is in a terrible state of disrepair” and poses a risk to golfers and the public.

Sections of the seawall have settled and eroded over the decades, leading to tidal overflow, poor drainage and crumbling structures along the Potomac River and Washington Channel. Work on the seawall is expected to cost at least $300 million.

The Trump administration sought to close the park for 15 months, citing safety factors including the seawall, which it argued was in precarious condition. Trump had announced work would begin immediately despite the legal challenge initiated against the project in February by the DC Preservation League and two local golfers.

U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes rejected that argument during a hearing on Friday. She issued a temporary restraining order the following day to delay for two weeks any work related to construction of the golf course. Reyes was nominated by President Joe Biden, a Democrat, in 2023.

Plaintiffs in the case argue that Trump’s plan would change the character of the publicly accessible golf course and make it unaffordable, something he has denied even as he has said it could host top professional events.

The judge's order is in effect through Nov. 28. The park's redevelopment is one of multiple projects in the nation's capital that Trump has championed to remake the city. They include a large memorial arch, a new White House ballroom and the reshaping of the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, among others.

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