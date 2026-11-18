WASHINGTON — The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to halt an order that would restore deportation protections for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelan migrants.

The emergency appeal comes after a California-based judge found it was unlawful to end their temporary protected status.

The Supreme Court allowed the administration to strip protections from Venezuelans when the case was at an earlier stage last year. If the justices do not intervene again before Friday, the administration could be required to release about 1,800 Venezuelans from detention, federal attorneys wrote.

The Trump administration argued that reinstating TPS for Venezuelans would prevent the administration from carrying out up to 332 removal orders and require it to provide them with work authorization.

It argued that reinstating the protections would cause “severe and immediate harm.”

President Donald Trump has moved to withdraw protections that have allowed immigrants from multiple countries to remain in the United States and work legally, some for decades.

The Supreme Court also allowed the Trump administration to end temporary legal protections for people from Haiti and Syria in June. An appeals court subsequently paused the judge's decision that kept the program in place for Venezuelans, but that pause is set to expire Friday.

The program known as TPS was created by Congress in 1990 to prevent deportations to countries suffering from natural disasters or civil strife. It is granted in increments of up to 18 months.

The Trump administration has terminated TPS for more than 1 million people from 13 countries, including Venezuela, Haiti, Honduras, Nicaragua, Afghanistan and Syria. But in a change in practice, the administration kept protections in place for nearly 200,000 Salvadorans whose TPS was set to expire Sept. 9 and for more than 100,000 people from Ukraine and Sudan, in October.

About 600,000 Venezuelans have received TPS protections. After the administration ended TPS for Venezuelans last year, their work authorizations also ceased to be valid. Thousands of people were subjected to removal proceedings, detained and deported. Many Venezuelans chose to leave the country voluntarily. It is not clear how many Venezuelans who had the protections are still living in the U.S.

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Salomon reported from Miami.

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This story has been corrected to remove an incorrect response deadline.

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