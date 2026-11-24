WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will award the nation's highest civilian honor on Tuesday to former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani was hailed for leading New York after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.

Trump has called Giuliani, a fellow New Yorker, the “greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot.”

As Trump’s personal lawyer, Giuliani was a central figure in efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss to Joe Biden. Courts rejected the fraud claims Giuliani advanced, and two former Georgia election workers won a $148 million defamation judgment against him.

Giuliani was later sanctioned by courts and disbarred over his amplification of false claims about the 2020 election. (edited)

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