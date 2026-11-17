LONDON — An American Army officer arrested in the United Kingdom on suspicion of spying for Russia has been taken into custody by the U.S. military instead of being charged in Britain, police in London said Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Brandon Tyner, 41, was arrested Nov. 10 on suspicion of violating the National Security Act by assisting a foreign intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information.

The Metropolitan Police said in a news release that “a decision was made to pass the investigation” to American partners. The police say their counterterror force has worked closely with the FBI and U.S. military.

“This case should serve as a stark warning to any service member suspected of violating the oath we all take to protect and defend the Constitution," U.S. Brig. Gen. Sean Stinchon, commanding general of the Army’s Counterintelligence Command, said in the release.

The Associated Press, citing a U.S. official, has previously reported that Tyner did not hand over any information to the Russians. The Kremlin has denied any connection to the American officer.

Tyner, who was previously deployed to Afghanistan, Iraq and Qatar, was a senior human resources officer and had been assigned to a NATO unit at a base near Gloucester, England, about 100 miles west of London.

Tyner was serving in NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps at Imjin Barracks near Gloucester. The multinational land unit within the NATO military alliance is designed to quickly respond to crises or short-notice operations. According to the unit’s website, it is made up of forces from 20 nations but is led by the British.

Police said the arrest was not related to other counterterrorism investigations, indicating no connection with a suspected terror plot linked to Iran in September at a U.S.-run base in Britain, RAF Fairford, near Gloucester.

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