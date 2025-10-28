Recall Alert: E. coli found in multiple cheese products may pose risk of infection

The Peterson Company and Twin Sisters Creamery are voluntarily recalling the Twin Sisters Creamery brand Whatcom Blue, Farmhouse, Peppercorn, and Mustard Seed cheese products made with raw and unpasteurized milk and aged at least 60 days. The cheeses may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing Escherichia coli (STEC) and Escherichia coli O103.

Recalled Cheese courtesy of FDA

Between 7/27/25 and 10/22/25, the affected 2.5lb. round cheese wheels of Whatcom Blue, Farmhouse, Peppercorn and Mustard Seed cheese products were shipped to distributors in Oregon and Washington. Products may have been further distributed to retail stores for repacking or sold as pre-cut into half-moon shaped pieces with different lot numbers or expiration dates.

Two of the affected cheeses are 5-6oz half-moons of Whatcom Blue and Farmhouse products distributed to retailers and food businesses in Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, and Washington between 8/14 and 10/24.

Product Manufacturing/Batch Code Whatcom Blue 5-6oz half-moons 793511, 781511, 775511, 761511 Farmhouse 5-6oz half-moons 765511, 752511, 738511, 726511 Whatcom Blue 2.5lb wheels 250527B, 250610B, 250618B, 250624B Farmhouse 2.5lb wheels 250603F, 250616B Peppercorn 2.5lb wheels 250603P Mustard Seed 2.5lb wheels 250616M

There have been three reports of STEC infections in Oregon and Washington. The Peterson Company says the illnesses are not associated with eating the cheeses re-packaged by their company.

Recalled products should no longer be available but may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Do not eat them and throw them away immediately or contact the original place of purchase for a refund. Anyone concerned about illness should contact a medical professional.

STEC is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. E. coli can cause severe abdominal cramps, bloody diarrhea, and vomiting. Symptoms typically appear 1-10 days after exposure. Exposure may lead to Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a life-threatening condition that causes kidney failure, particularly dangerous in young children, elderly people, and people with compromised immune systems.

It is important to note that FDA law requires cheese made with unpasteurized milk must be aged for at least 60 days in temperatures at or above 35ºF as a proactive measure to keep contaminated products out of consumer households. This has been a practice by the FDA since 2014.

▶ Listen to Jacksonville’s Morning News Interviews

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group