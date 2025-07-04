Local

Shaq’s Big Chicken Lake City location closes, now up for auction

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Big Chicken Shaq's Big Chicken Photo: Big Chicken logo from their official website
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Big Chicken, the fried chicken franchise co-founded by NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, has closed its Lake City location after only a few short weeks of operation.

The Lake City Big Chicken, located at 228 NW Centurion Court, opened in 2024 with significant hype and bold branding, offering a full Shaq-branded experience.

Despite the initial excitement, the Lake City location, owned by an independent franchisee, closed its doors less than two months after opening.

Now, the restaurant is being auctioned by Campen Auctions.

“Most everything in this Auction has barely been used. This is as close to brand new as it gets,” said Brad Campen of Campen Auctions.

“Someone spent six figures building a state-of-the-art kitchen — and now you get to name your price. Add in the signed Shaq jerseys, and this is hands-down one of the most unique and exciting auctions we’ve ever done.”

The auction will be a public online-only event, conducted by Campen Auctions in partnership with Proxibid, one of the nation’s leading online auction platforms.

Big Chicken has various locations in multiple states across the country, including one in Tampa, Florida.

An on-site preview is scheduled for Monday, July 14th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., and the online auction will close on Tuesday, July 15th, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

For more details about the auction and registration, click here.

