King tides are the highest tides of the year, and they are increasingly flooding coastal communities as sea levels rise.

King tide is a non-scientific or colloquial term that people often use to describe these exceptionally high tides. The 2026 super El Niño — the natural and temporary warming of parts of the Pacific — has raised coastal water levels and intensified the effects of king tides.

“Tides are incredibly complicated. Really every location has different tidal cycles and that’s the basis for what a king tide is,” said Alec Bogdanoff, an oceanographer and meteorologist in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. “It’s a local term for the highest high tides of the year in a location. And when it impacts you, that’s when they call it a king tide.”

King tides are happening more often

King tides typically occur when the sun, moon and Earth are nearly aligned because their gravitational pull adds together. This raises water levels and produces the greatest tidal effects of the year. This can happen on both coasts around the same time because the tides are responding to the same alignment and proximity of the moon and sun. In 2026, El Niño caused higher baseline water levels on both coasts, Bogdanoff said.

The highest high tides happen during full moons and new moons and seasonal cycles that can raise or lower sea levels, he added.

Historically, many coastal areas saw king tides once or twice a year, but some places are experiencing them more often than that as sea levels rise.

King tides can cause floods in coastal communities

Because king tides bring unusually high water levels, they can cause local tidal flooding. Strong winds and storms can make that flooding worse.

Bogdanoff said the stormwater systems don't function normally when ocean water is higher than the levels they were designed for.

Climate change is raising risks

Climate change is driving and accelerating sea level rise. Glaciers and ice sheets are melting and the sea's waters are expanding as they warm. As this happens, flooding from king tides is becoming more frequent and it's increasingly disrupting life along the coasts.

Four California locations recorded their all-time highest observed water levels in late October, and near-record king tides flooded some low-lying communities there as Thanksgiving travel ramped up.

“El Niño is natural, the sea level rise we're seeing now isn't,” Bogdanoff said. “The flooding we're seeing with these king tides is a preview of what’s to come in the 2030s and beyond.”

In 2011, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said sea level rise will make current king tides become the future’s everyday tides.

Coastal areas prepare for king tides

Bogdanoff said coastal communities can do stormwater assessments and adaptation plans that take into account future projections for sea level rise, like his home state is doing with its Resilient Florida Program. Bogdanoff is principal scientist and co-founder of Brizaga, an engineering and consulting firm that helps communities plan for flooding and sea level rise.

Next steps could include raising roads, figuring out better ways to protect the coastlines, finding more green space that absorbs water and building bigger stormwater systems that rely more on pumps than gravity to drain the water quicker — projects that will take time, he added.

“In some communities it's a much bigger conversation about what the future looks like,” he said. “We don’t have to fix everything at once. We just need to make sure the next decision is a little smarter than the last one.”

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