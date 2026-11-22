CAIRO — A suspected Ukrainian drone strike hit a Russian warship Sunday at a Libyan naval base, Libyan officials said, the latest attack in the North African nation linked to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The strike at the Benghazi Naval Base in eastern Libya severely damaged the Merkury, a Russian Navy corvette, and ignited a fire at the facility, two Libyan military officials said.

They said several Ukrainian sea drones were launched at the ship from a base run by Ukrainian forces in western Libya, according to an initial investigation into the attack. At least four drones were intercepted and destroyed, while two hit the warship, they said.

The officials, affiliated with the self-styled Libyan National Army, which controls eastern and southern Libya, spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to talk to reporters.

Libya has been divided since a NATO-backed uprising toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed, in 2011. A U.N.-supported government is based in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east. The oil-rich nation remains a focal point for a long-running rivalry between Russia and the West.

In a statement, the eastern Libya-based government said the Sunday strike caused an explosion and fire at the base, which was later extinguished.

The vessel had docked at the base for refueling and supplies as part of a cooperation agreement between Russia and the east-based government in Libya, the statement said, without providing details on the vessel or its cargo.

A joint investigation was launched with Russia to “uncover the circumstances of the attack, its source, and the party behind it,” the statement said.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. There was no immediate comment from either Russia or Ukraine.

The western Libya government expressed concerns about "dragging Libyan ports and civilian facilities into external conflicts," in an apparent reference to Russia's war in Ukraine.

“The government reaffirms its categorical rejection of turning Libya into an arena for international conflicts or a theater for external powers to settle scores,” it said in a statement.

In March, Ukrainian forces operating in western Libya under a covert deal struck a Russian tanker in the Mediterranean in a suspected sea drone attack near Maltese waters, Libyan officials said at the time.

The Ukrainian forces, most of them drone experts, operated mainly at an air base in the coastal city of Misrata, but also at other military facilities in the capital, Tripoli, and the coastal town of Zawiya, the officials told The Associated Press.

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