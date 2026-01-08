Top 25 songs in Orlando on Shazam in the past week

Stacker compiled a list of the most Shazamed songs in Orlando. Data is as of January 08, 2026. Keep reading to see which of your favorite songs made the list.
#25. Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
- Artist: Starship
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 50 song in eight other metros
#24. Love Train
- Artist: The O'Jays
#23. Opalite
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 19 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 44 other metros
#22. WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!
- Artist: RAYE
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in 17 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 19 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 40 other metros
#21. Daddy Yankee: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 0/66
- Artist: Bizarrap & Daddy Yankee
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in three other metros
--- Top 25 song in eight other metros
--- Top 50 song in 14 other metros
#20. Feed the Streets
- Artist: Klayshawn
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in four other metros
--- Top 10 song in six other metros
--- Top 20 song in 12 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 15 other metros
#19. Lokita Por Mí
- Artist: Romeo Santos & Prince Royce
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 20 song in one other metro
--- Top 25 song in two other metros
--- Top 50 song in six other metros
#18. Sonríele
- Artist: Daddy Yankee
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 25 song in three other metros
--- Top 50 song in 11 other metros
#17. Here Comes Your Man
- Artist: Pixies
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in nine other metros
--- Top 20 song in 37 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 48 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 58 other metros
#16. Choosin' Texas
- Artist: Ella Langley
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in five other metros
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 18 other metros
#15. Folded
- Artist: Kehlani
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in 20 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 39 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 44 other metros
#14. Sweet Jane
- Artist: Cowboy Junkies
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in five other metros
--- Top 10 song in 30 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 50 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 53 other metros
#13. BOO
- Artist: H3adband
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in three other metros
--- Top five song in 12 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 22 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 36 other metros
#12. Ordinary
- Artist: Alex Warren
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in five other metros
--- Top 20 song in 31 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 41 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 55 other metros
#11. Dream As One (from Avatar: Fire and Ash)
- Artist: Miley Cyrus
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top 10 song in one other metro
--- Top 20 song in 15 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 21 other metros
--- Top 50 song in 45 other metros
#10. What You Saying
- Artist: Lil Uzi Vert
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in two other metros
--- Top three song in six other metros
--- Top five song in 13 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 23 other metros
#9. Turn the Lights Off (feat. Jon)
- Artist: KATO
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top 10 song in nine other metros
--- Top 20 song in 33 other metros
--- Top 25 song in 38 other metros
#8. The Fate of Ophelia
- Artist: Taylor Swift
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 38 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 54 other metros
#7. back to friends
- Artist: sombr
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in one other metro
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 36 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 53 other metros
#6. Purple Rain
- Artist: Prince & The Revolution
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top three song in eight other metros
--- Top five song in 41 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 56 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#5. End of Beginning
- Artist: Djo
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top five song in eight other metros
--- Top 10 song in 50 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#4. Man I Need
- Artist: Olivia Dean
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in four other metros
--- Top three song in 32 other metros
--- Top five song in 48 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 58 other metros
#3. Golden
- Artist: HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI & KPop Demon Hunters Cast
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in one other metro
--- Top three song in two other metros
--- Top five song in 11 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 35 other metros
#2. \
- Artist: David Bowie
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 37 other metros
--- Top three song in 57 other metros
--- Top five song in 60 other metros
--- Top 20 song in 61 other metros
#1. When Doves Cry
- Artist: Prince
- Popularity in other metros
--- Top song in 16 other metros
--- Top three song in 60 other metros
--- Top 10 song in 61 other metros