Trader Joe’s Recalls Organic Acai Bowls, Possibly Serving up Plastic

Popular grocery chain Trader Joe’s released a statement warning its customers to throw away or return boxes of its Trader Joe’s Organic Acai Bowls out of an abundance of caution.

The grocer states the product may contain plastic material that found its way among the berries, bananas, and granola.

Trader Joe’s is telling its customers not to worry about checking “best by” dates, UPC codes, or lot numbers. Consumers should check their freezers and toss all products or return it to the neighbourhood Trader Joe’s store for a full refund.

Trader Joe’s has voluntarily removed the products from their shelves once the recall was announced on February 14, 2025. However, consumers who believe that they have eaten the affected product should consult their doctor.

Trader Joe’s has approximately two dozen stores in Florida. Those in the northeastern part of the state include stores in Jacksonville and Jacksonville Beach.

WOKV recently reported when Trader Joe’s experienced another recall along with Costco and H-E-B for a potential botulism contamination. That recall involved some canned tuna products which were sold under the Genova®, Van Camp’s®, H-E-B and Trader Joe’s brand names. The company said that the voluntary recall was cautionary, after questions arose regarding the “easy open” pull tab.

Anyone with questions about their products are asked by the company to contact Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817, or send them an e-mail.

For more information on recalls, the public can (as of the original date of this posting) contact the Food and Drug Administration or visit the agency’s website: https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts.













