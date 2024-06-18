13 dogs, 2 birds killed by high levels of carbon monoxide after residential fire

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Thirteen dogs and two birds died on Monday after a residential fire in Iowa caused high levels of carbon monoxide, authorities said.

Firefighters in Iowa City were able to rescue one dog but could not save the other animals, KCRG-TV reported.

According to a news release from the Iowa City Fire Department, firefighters were called to 2007 Bancroft Drive at 7:58 p.m. CDT after MidAmerican Energy reported a carbon monoxide issue at the residence.

Firefighters discovered the house had high levels of carbon monoxide, likely due to a lack of oxygen, the Des Moines Register reported. That also extinguished the blaze, according to the newspaper.

The dog found alive by firefighters was given lifesaving care by first responders and the Johnson County Ambulance Service, The Gazette newspaper of Cedar Rapids reported.

The two people who lived at the residence were not injured but were displaced by the fire, KCRG reported. Officials with the American Red Cross provided them with temporary housing, according to the news release.

The fire caused approximately $3,000 in damage, the Register reported. It was unclear what initially caused the fire.

The incident is being investigated by the Iowa City Fire Marshal, according to the newspaper.

