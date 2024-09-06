Are these really the best breakfast cereals of all-time?

Trending

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Boxes of General Mills cereal are displayed on a grocery store shelf on Dec. 20, 2023 in San Anselmo, Calif. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Before I get ranting, let me acknowledge that these lists are often made to make the reader mad, and I’m playing into their dirty little rage-trick, but still...cmoooooooon

Are These The Top 50 Breakfast Cereals Of All-Time? (969theEagle)

The top 20 from Complex’s ranking officially lays out like this:

  1. Cinnamon Toast Crunch
  2. Honey Nut Cheerios
  3. Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries
  4. Oreo O’s
  5. Froot Loops
  6. Apple Jacks
  7. Frosted Flakes
  8. Lucky Charms
  9. Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds
  10. Cocoa Puffs
  11. Cookie Crisp
  12. Honey Smacks
  13. Golden Grahams
  14. Trix
  15. Cap’n Crunch
  16. Rice Krispies Treats Cereal
  17. Wheaties
  18. Cocoa Pebbles
  19. French Toast Crunch
  20. Honey Oh’s

While the list may inspire some debate, it also made me wonder what people think is the WORST breakfast cereal of all-time?

If you’re thinking anything other than Grape Nuts, you’re incorrect!

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

