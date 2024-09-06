Are these really the best breakfast cereals of all-time?

Before I get ranting, let me acknowledge that these lists are often made to make the reader mad, and I’m playing into their dirty little rage-trick, but still...cmoooooooon
The top 20 from Complex’s ranking officially lays out like this:
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch
- Honey Nut Cheerios
- Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries
- Oreo O’s
- Froot Loops
- Apple Jacks
- Frosted Flakes
- Lucky Charms
- Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds
- Cocoa Puffs
- Cookie Crisp
- Honey Smacks
- Golden Grahams
- Trix
- Cap’n Crunch
- Rice Krispies Treats Cereal
- Wheaties
- Cocoa Pebbles
- French Toast Crunch
- Honey Oh’s
While the list may inspire some debate, it also made me wonder what people think is the WORST breakfast cereal of all-time?
If you’re thinking anything other than Grape Nuts, you’re incorrect!
