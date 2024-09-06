Are these really the best breakfast cereals of all-time?

Before I get ranting, let me acknowledge that these lists are often made to make the reader mad, and I’m playing into their dirty little rage-trick, but still...cmoooooooon

Are These The Top 50 Breakfast Cereals Of All-Time? (969theEagle)

The top 20 from Complex’s ranking officially lays out like this:

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Honey Nut Cheerios Cap’n Crunch Crunch Berries Oreo O’s Froot Loops Apple Jacks Frosted Flakes Lucky Charms Honey Bunches of Oats with Almonds Cocoa Puffs Cookie Crisp Honey Smacks Golden Grahams Trix Cap’n Crunch Rice Krispies Treats Cereal Wheaties Cocoa Pebbles French Toast Crunch Honey Oh’s

While the list may inspire some debate, it also made me wonder what people think is the WORST breakfast cereal of all-time?

If you’re thinking anything other than Grape Nuts, you’re incorrect!

