The experts are once again talking turkey this Thanksgiving as several companies and even the federal government have opened their turkey hotlines before the holiday.

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Butterball

Butterball opened the Turkey Talk-Line on Nov. 2 and will be open through Christmas Eve, closing at 3 p.m.

The company not only has a phone number; it also accepts emails and online chats.

The phone number is 800-BUTTERBALL (800-288-8372). You can also text at 844-877-3456, email or chat with a representative.

Here’s the schedule:

Nov. 2-Nov. 20: 9 a.m.–9 p.m. ET

Nov. 21-Nov. 22: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Nov. 23-Nov. 25: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. ET

Nov. 26, Thanksgiving Day: 7 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Nov. 28-Dec. 18: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. ET

Dec. 19-Dec. 20: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Dec. 21-Dec. 23: 9 a.m.–7 p.m. ET

Dec. 24, Christmas Eve: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. ET

[ Related: Sheetz launches ‘Dial-A-Granny’ for holiday season ]

Jennie-O

Jennie-O is also dialing up some help for those who need it.

Its hotline opened on Nov. 1 and will be available through Nov. 29.

For help, call 800-TURKEYS (800-887-5397).

USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has its own Meat and Poultry Hotline, which can be reached at 888-MPHOTLINE (888-674-6854), or the agency can be reached by email. It will be operating on Nov. 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

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