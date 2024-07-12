AT&T hack: Almost all customers call, text records exposed in 2022 data breach

AT&T said on Friday that a 2022 data breach exposed the call and text messages of “nearly all” cellular customers and wireless providers that use its network.

AT&T said in a news release that data of “nearly all” of its customers was “illegally downloaded” from a third-party cloud platform. The third-party platform was identified by a company spokesperson as Snowflake Inc, Bloomberg reported.

The company said, “We have taken steps to close off the illegal access point.”

Customers of the cellular service or one that used its network from May 1, 2022, and October 31, 2022, plus an additional “very small number” of customers on January 2, 2023, had their data exposed.

Those with AT&T landlines who interacted with the cell phone customers were also impacted.

Names of the customers were not part of the breach however, as CNN pointed out, there are services that can connect cell phone numbers with people’s names.

“The data does not contain the content of calls or texts, personal information such as Social Security numbers, dates of birth, or other personally identifiable information,” the company said, according to ABC News.

“At this time, we do not believe that the data is publicly available,” AT&T said in a news release, adding, “We sincerely regret this incident occurred and remain committed to protecting the information in our care.”

AT&T said it had about 110 million wireless subscribers at the end of 2022.

Bloomberg called it “one of the biggest breaches of private communication data in recent memory.” AT&T said it will notify current and former customers whose data was breached.

The declaration was made in a regulatory filing on Friday, Bloomberg reported.





© 2024 Cox Media Group