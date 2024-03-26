Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being struck by ship

A part of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck a freighter, according to reports.

It was not clear how many people were driving on the bridge when it fell, The Washington Post reported.

A Singapore-flagged vessel, hit the Key Bridge about 1:30 a.m., according to Matthew West, a Coast Guard petty officer first class in Baltimore.

Wow, devastating. Major bridge in US city of Baltimore collapses after cargo ship hit it. pic.twitter.com/WQUJeIskTw — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 26, 2024

CNN is reporting at least 20 people are in the water.

The Maryland Transportation Authority has closed Interstate 695 in both directions. Motorists were advised to use I-95 or I-895.

