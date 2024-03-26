Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses after being struck by ship

Trending

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A part of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after it was struck a freighter, according to reports.

It was not clear how many people were driving on the bridge when it fell, The Washington Post reported.

A Singapore-flagged vessel, hit the Key Bridge about 1:30 a.m., according to Matthew West, a Coast Guard petty officer first class in Baltimore.

CNN is reporting at least 20 people are in the water.

The Maryland Transportation Authority has closed Interstate 695 in both directions. Motorists were advised to use I-95 or I-895.

Check back for more on this developing story.


