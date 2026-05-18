Bulgaria captures 70th Eurovision Song Contest with ‘Bangaranga’

VIENNA — In a surprising finish, Bulgaria won the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday as Dara performed the party anthem song, “Bangaranga.”

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The song’s catchy “Welcome to the riot!” refrain and bouncy rhythm topped 24 other nations in Vienna as Bulgaria won its first Eurovision crown, The New York Times reported.

“Oh my God!” Dara yelled as she accepted the Crystal Microphone, the event’s glass trophy, NPR reported. She was presented the trophy by last year’s winner, JJ of Austria.

“This is unbelievable,” Dara said at a post-show news conference early Sunday, according to The Associated Press. “I don’t even know what’s going on.”

For the second consecutive year, Israel finished second, the Times reported. Noam Bettan represented Israel in the final; the country’s participation in the contest resulted in protests and a boycott by five nations, who opposed Israel’s military actions in Gaza, according to the newspaper.

Bulgaria did not figure to be one of the favorites. The nation debuted in the competition in 2005 and skipped the last the tournaments, citing high costs, the Times reported.

But when the results of a public vote were tabulated along with scores awarded by national juries, Dara zoomed past Bettan by a wide margin.

Romania’s Alexandra Căpitănescu placed third with the rock song “Choke Me,” the AP reported. Delta Goodrem finished fourth with the ballad “Eclipse,” and Sal Da Vinci of Italy rounded out the top five with “Per Sempre Si” (“Forever Yes”), according to the news organization.

Ten competitors were eliminated from the semifinals earlier in the week. A total of 35 nations participated.

“In a world often divided, we stand united by music,” host Michael Ostrowski said at the end of this year’s event.

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