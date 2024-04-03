Chance the Rapper, Kirsten Corley announce divorce after 5 years of marriage

Chance the Rapper and his wife, influencer/entrepreneur Kirsten Corley, are splitting up for good.

>> Read more trending news

The 30-year-old rapper, whose legal name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, and Corley, 30, made the announcement in a joint statement posted to Chance’s Instagram Stories on Wednesday, according to People.

“After a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways. We came to this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” the statement read. “God has blessed us with two beautiful daughters who we will continue to raise together. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate this transition.”

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley announce that “after a period of separation, the two of us have arrived at the decision to part ways.” pic.twitter.com/t4uJd7mhOn — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) April 3, 2024

The pair shares two daughters, 7-year-old Kensli Bennett and 4-year-old Marli Grace Bennett, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Chance and Corley were married in March 2019 during a ceremony held in Newport Beach, California, USA Today reported. According to the Chicago Tribune, a marriage certificate shows the couple was married in a civil ceremony in Chicago on Dec. 27, 2018.

It was unclear when the couple separated, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Speculation about their relationship began during Chance’s 30th birthday party during Carnival in Jamaica in April 2023, according to People. Video surfaced of the rapper dancing with another woman, and Corley responded after the clip went viral with an Instagram post that referenced a Maya Angelou quote, “Most People Don’t Grow Up,” Entertainment Tonight reported.

©2024 Cox Media Group