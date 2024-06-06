D-Day 80th anniversary: Survivors, leaders meet in Normandy

The surviving veterans of D-Day, most in wheelchairs, were again in Normandy on Thursday, as they remembered the day 80 years ago when they stormed French beaches to claw back the European continent and defeat Hitler and his Nazi forces.

U.S. President Joe Biden, along with leaders from countries around the world, greeted the men who, on June 6, 1944, landed on stretches of the German-occupied French coast marking the tortuous initial push inland that would end World War II.

Fewer than 200 WWII vets have traveled to France, supported by aides, to take it all in one final time.

The invasion, known as D-Day, began as Operation Neptune, part of Operation Overlord, the code name for the Allied invasion of northwest Europe during World War II. It remains the largest amphibious invasion in history.

Twenty heads of state, including England’s King Charles III and Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy, met with the veterans in various ceremonies in Normandy on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

William the Prince of Wales, French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau laid a wreath on Normandy Beach.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is not among world leaders at the ceremonies. In April, organizers said Putin would not be invited to the events, but that some Russian representatives would be welcome in recognition of the country’s war-time sacrifice, Reuters reported.

In May, French President Emmanuel Macron ruled that no Russian representatives would be invited, building on an earlier decision to allow Moscow to send some representatives – just not higher officials — given Russia’s historic role in defeating Nazi Germany.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden met with veterans at a ceremony at Omaha Beach, a place where US forces suffered substantial losses. Biden shook hands and took photos with veterans, many of whom wore their military metals, CNN reported.

Biden is expected to make remarks at the cemetery in Normandy, where 9,388 members of the American military are buried, The New York Times is reporting.

“Today, in 2024, 80 years later, we see dictators once again attempting to challenge the order, attempting to march in Europe,” said Jake Sullivan, the president’s national security adviser. He told reporters that Biden would make the case that “freedom-loving nations need to rally to stand against that as we have.”

French President Emmanuel Macron speaking at an earlier ceremony told the D-Day veterans ‘’France will never forget’' their battle to liberate Europe from the Nazis.

Today, on the 80th anniversary of D-Day, we reflect on the immense courage and sacrifice of those who launched a combined naval, air and land assault on Nazi-occupied France.



The operation began at 12:15 a.m. on June 6, 1944, when Americans from the 82nd and 101st Airborne divisions began to parachute behind German lines.

About three hours later, Allied bombers began to hit the German lines near the 50-mile strip along the Normandy coast.

The bombing was relentless at times. According to historians, 7 million pounds of bombs would be dropped by the end of the day.

Two hours later, at 5 a.m., seven battleships, 18 cruisers and 43 destroyers began a naval bombardment of the coast. The attack lasted nearly 90 minutes, leading up to the troop landings which began at 6:31 a.m.

Allied troops — made up of American, Canadian and British forces — headed ashore on 50 miles of coastline that had been divided into five landing zones — Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword.

U.S. troops took Utah and Omaha, Canadians landed at Juno and British troops took Gold and Sword. It’s estimated that 4,500 Allied forces died in the invasion. More than 2,000 Americans were killed at Omaha Beach, alone.

