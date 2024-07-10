Dead man’s thumb cut off, used to access cash app, police say

WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in his Washington, D.C. apartment, with stab wounds and head trauma, missing his right thumb. Now two women are facing murder charges in his death.

Police said that Fasil Teklemariam’s body was found on April 5, days after a woman entered the building with him, WRC reported. Witnesses told police Teklemariam was one of the suspect’s “sugar daddy.”

The Washington Post reported that Teklemariam was killed days before he was found.

Teklemariam’s phone had left his apartment on April 1, the Post reported.

It last pinged in College Park, Maryland, near where one of the suspects has an apartment, WRC reported.

Surveillance video showed Tiffany Gray and Audrey Miller, along with two men, coming and going from Teklemariam’s apartment after he was last seen. Police said the group was seen removing his property from the home, WTOP reported. The men have not been named or arrested.

Police said they connected Gray to Teklemariam’s death after they found a complaint he had filed in October that accused Gray of taking $1,8000 from his payment apps. A third attempt to take $325 was not processed.

Both Miller and Gray are facing first-degree murder charges, WUSA reported.

Witnesses told police Gray used the man’s thumb to pay for Uber, drugs and alcohol, WTOP and WRC reported.

Police said that both the victim’s thumb and cell phone were missing and had not been found.





