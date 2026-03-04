Dictionary era: Taylor Swift immortalized on Dictionary.com

Taylor Swift will be forever after she has made it into the big time — at least when it comes to language.

Dictionary.com has added a term connected to the singer and songwriter.

The word is “Swiftie.”

And it doesn’t mean someone who is fast.

It is “a fan of the music of Taylor Swift,” according to the Dictionary.com entry.

The phonetic spelling is [swift-ee] or /’swift i/.

The word has a different meaning in British English, according to the website.

In the UK a swiftie is slang for “a trick, ruse, or deception.”

E! News said Dictionary.com has several rules it follows before it adds a word to the list.

The lexicographers will be able to add a word once it is used by a lot of people, typically in the same way, if it is likely to be long-lasting and if it is useful for a large audience.

The publication noted that Swiftie was added because it was already a word, not because it was a brand-new one.

It joined other fandoms such as Beyhive for Beyoncé fans, and Trekkies for fans of “Star Trek, ” according to E! News.

