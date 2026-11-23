Two will soon become one. Starting next month, the years-long push to merge Disney+ and Hulu into one hub is almost done.

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Walt Disney Company executives announced that the process to combine the two apps into one is “nearly complete,” with streaming controlled by Disney coming under the Disney+ umbrella, according to Variety.

The news came during the September 2026 earnings report, while the integration started in 2023, two years before Disney bought NBCUniversal’s one-third stake in Hulu.

Hulu was a partnership between Disney, Comcast and Fox when it first launched, USA Today reported. Disney owns Fox.

Starting in December, customers of the Disney+ and Hulu bundle “will have a fully unified experience on Disney+, including live TV and select premium ad-ons, creating a more seamless way to discover and engage with the breadth of content across our brands and franchises,” CEO Josh D’Amaro and CFO Hugh Johnston said.

Around the same time, Disney+ will include creator content as part of an agreement with TikTok to be “strategically aligned” with the “Avengers: Doomsday” release on Dec. 18, Variety reported.

It is not known when Hulu will be sunset, and standalone subscriptions are still available in the U.S.

Disney+/Hulu Premium bundle is $21.99, or about half of what each costs separately. It is not known whether the new unified app will change the price, TechRadar reported.

The ad-supported Disney+/Hulu bundle is $12.99, or about 50 cents more than each if purchased individually.

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