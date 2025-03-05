Trending

Dog abandoned in trash bag was shot, had to be euthanized, vet says

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Chance: The pit bull had been shot in the head and was euthanized. (Wags and Whiskers Mobile)
By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

MOBILE, Ala. — A dog found abandoned in a trash bag in southern Alabama had been shot in the head and had to be put down despite efforts to save him, a veterinarian said.

Read more trending news

A male pit bull, nicknamed Chance by veterinarians, was found on the side of a dirt road in the trash bag on March 1, WALA reported.

According to a Facebook post by Wags and Whiskers Mobile, X-rays showed Chance was shot in the head.

“The bullet fractured the skull and was lodged in the brain causing swelling and a traumatic brain injury that Chance could never recover from,” the facility wrote.

The dog had been found by a resident and was taken to Semmes Animal Hospital in Semmes, Alabama. Chance was euthanized on March 4 and was cremated. His remains

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said his department is investigating the incident and has opened a case with Animal Control, WALA reported.

“He passed today surrounded by love from our volunteers and the staff at Southern. He’s finally at peace -- even though our hearts are not,” Wags and Whiskers posted. “We all wanted a different outcome here but sadly that just wasn’t meant to be.

“Chance suffered 10 plus agonizing days at the hand of a human. He did not deserve that. He didn’t have a voice but we do and let’s use it.”

Latest headlines:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!