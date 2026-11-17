CINCINNATI — Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo are monitoring the condition of Fiona, the park’s beloved 9-year-old hippo, after she ingested an object that a visitor accidentally tossed into her habitat.

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A zoo official said a knitted hat was “accidentally tossed” by a visitor into Hippo Cove, WXIX reported. The hat was caught by a ceiling fan and “catapulted” into the 1-foot opening above the habitat’s viewing windows, according to the television station.

“Our veterinary team and hippo care staff are monitoring (Fiona) around the clock and doing everything they can to help her pass the object safely,” the zoo wrote in a social media post. “Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self.

“Fiona will remain off habitat until this is resolved. We will share updates as we have more information.”

Zoo officials asked patrons to keep the animals safe by securing belongings and “taking extra care” near habitats.

“Ingesting foreign objects can cause serious health problems for animals,” the zoo wrote on Facebook. “If something falls into a habitat, please notify a Zoo staff member immediately.

Fiona was born six weeks premature on Jan. 24, 2017, WLWT reported. She weighed only 29 pounds at birth, which is 25 pounds less than the lowest recorded birth weight for her species, according to the television station.

Her fight to survive garnered international attention, The Associated Press reported. She became a fan favorite and inspired a line of beer, clothing and a flavor of ice cream, according to the news organization.

One couple even got engaged in front of her exhibit at the zoo, and Fiona obliged by photobombing the couple by appearing underwater in the background, the AP reported.

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